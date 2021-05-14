Showcase (SHO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $836,532.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Showcase has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $836,532.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00097128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $297.64 or 0.00595298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00241302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.28 or 0.01200604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.85 or 0.01215759 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,039,805 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

