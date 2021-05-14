ShowHand Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Million (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 573.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 617.1% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $12.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00089997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $551.57 or 0.01092679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00071422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00113730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063322 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

