SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SI-BONE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $2,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 583,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 125,050 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $30.55 on Friday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.