Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.17

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.17 and last traded at $88.17, with a volume of 104009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.