Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to $16.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.56. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.