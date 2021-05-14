Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.72

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.72 and traded as high as $27.88. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 23,735 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The firm has a market cap of $429.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan M. Abundis bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

