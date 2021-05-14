Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Sierra Wireless updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

