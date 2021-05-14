Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $14.34. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 3,355 shares traded.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $545.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.