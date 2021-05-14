Sierra Wireless Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,129% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $13.56 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $500.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,472,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 350,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SWIR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

