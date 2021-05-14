Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.62

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.62 and traded as low as C$15.90. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$16.49, with a volume of 80,561 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

The company has a market cap of C$607.38 million and a PE ratio of -9.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$157.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total transaction of C$66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,317,261.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

