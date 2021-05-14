SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

