SingularityNET Market Capitalization Reaches $278.88 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $278.88 million and $3.34 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.29 or 0.01161690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00067363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00115447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00063539 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,974,943 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.