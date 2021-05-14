SKALE Network (SKL) Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $519.65 million and approximately $81.69 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001077 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00091804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.91 or 0.01191998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00063473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00110075 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKL is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

