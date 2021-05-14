Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

SVKEF stock remained flat at $$13.24 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

