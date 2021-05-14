Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) traded up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.13. 89,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,214,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $1,289,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $2,785,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

