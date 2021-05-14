Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 47,400 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Nautilus makes up 1.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 2.43% of Nautilus worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $5,851,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 154,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 139,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $31.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Roth Capital cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

