Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 49,800 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the quarter. Cytosorbents accounts for about 1.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 3.64% of Cytosorbents worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,756 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cytosorbents by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.13 on Friday. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $352.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

