Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 7,375 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning accounts for 2.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Owens Corning worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

