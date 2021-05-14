Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 7,375 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning accounts for 2.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Owens Corning worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:OC opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $109.89.
In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
