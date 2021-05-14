Skylands Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after buying an additional 419,553 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.08 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

