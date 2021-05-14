Skylands Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 127,383 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 258,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.