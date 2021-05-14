Skylands Capital LLC Buys Shares of 518,681 AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 518,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.75% of AMMO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. AMMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POWW. Roth Capital started coverage on AMMO in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

