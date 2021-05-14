Skylands Capital LLC Buys Shares of 92,000 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 2.50% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $1,541,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

PLBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PLBY opened at $40.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

