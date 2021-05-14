Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,291,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $244.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

