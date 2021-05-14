Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 6.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Crown Castle International worth $54,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Michael B. Yongue acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 107.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $179.75 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

