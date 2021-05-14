Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Rogers worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Insiders have sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,764 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROG opened at $182.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.37 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

