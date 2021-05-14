Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. The Lovesac comprises approximately 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.95% of The Lovesac worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Lovesac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $73.57 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

