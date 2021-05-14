Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after buying an additional 151,816 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,757,761. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

