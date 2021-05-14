Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 304,350 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of The Michaels Companies worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Michaels Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 110,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $251,156.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

MIK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

