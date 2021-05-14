Skylands Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. EnerSys accounts for approximately 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.25% of EnerSys worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.