Skylands Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

