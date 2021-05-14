Skylands Capital LLC Has $13.35 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $75.29 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

