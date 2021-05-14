Skylands Capital LLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.8% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.67 and a 200-day moving average of $251.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

