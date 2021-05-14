Skylands Capital LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 121.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $123,257,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 53.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.3% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 151,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $283.17 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.50 and a 200-day moving average of $277.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,887.67 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

