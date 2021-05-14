Skylands Capital LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Gray Television worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after buying an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gray Television by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:GTN opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

