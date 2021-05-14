Skylands Capital LLC Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 107,945 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 92,653 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,858 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

