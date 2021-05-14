Skylands Capital LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.26 and a 200-day moving average of $169.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

