Skylands Capital LLC Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Hillenbrand accounts for approximately 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Hillenbrand worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

HI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

