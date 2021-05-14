Skylands Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the quarter. Verso comprises 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned 1.67% of Verso worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 474,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verso by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,005 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new stake in Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Verso stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $565.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.89. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Research analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.