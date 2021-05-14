Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 116,184 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,184 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 4.17% of Crown Crafts worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Crown Crafts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

