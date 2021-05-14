Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 25,500 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

