Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 260,150 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,150 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 1.70% of Immersion worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Immersion by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Immersion by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Immersion news, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $678,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $6,349,576.86. Over the last three months, insiders sold 941,289 shares of company stock valued at $11,611,753. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.22 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $223.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

