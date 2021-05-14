Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 5,900 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of -72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

