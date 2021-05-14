Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 7,500 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of VNT opened at $33.40 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

