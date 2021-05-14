Skylands Capital LLC Sells 19,850 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the period. Oshkosh accounts for approximately 3.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Oshkosh worth $25,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Shares of OSK opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $136.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

