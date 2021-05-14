Skylands Capital LLC Sells 32,175 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications makes up about 2.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Cogent Communications worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock worth $715,975 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.67, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

