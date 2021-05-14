Skylands Capital LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up approximately 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Eagle Materials worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,950.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXP opened at $150.16 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $152.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

