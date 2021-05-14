Skylands Capital LLC Sells 47,950 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,950 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.75, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

