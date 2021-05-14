Skylands Capital LLC Sells 5,175 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $112.17 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

