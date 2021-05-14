Skylands Capital LLC Sells 9,625 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,408,000 after buying an additional 960,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.