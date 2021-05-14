Skylands Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Columbus McKinnon worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

